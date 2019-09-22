Walthausen & Company Boosted By $908,280 Its Mts Systems (MTSC) Position; Ngam Advisors LP Decreased By $920,664 Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Walthausen & Company increased Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) stake by 13.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 15,660 shares as Mts Systems Corp (MTSC)’s stock rose 5.28%. The Walthausen & Company holds 130,960 shares with $7.67 million value, up from 115,300 last quarter. Mts Systems Corp now has $1.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 317,699 shares traded or 120.54% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 23.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 24,228 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 77,931 shares with $3.01M value, down from 102,159 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $54.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.28% stake. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 2.46 million shares or 1.22% of the stock. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 19,676 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.43% stake. Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.03% or 12,206 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 211,577 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability stated it has 499,849 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Roundview Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,429 shares. Gotham Asset accumulated 627,774 shares. Stonebridge holds 0.11% or 7,290 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9.00 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 151,268 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 4,125 shares to 26,380 valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 1,182 shares and now owns 15,907 shares. Technipfmc Plc was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is 5.43% above currents $49.16 stock price. Micron Technology had 22 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23. The rating was maintained by Cascend on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. Longbow upgraded the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell” on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron target boosted ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Now the Time to Buy Micron Stock? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology Stock is Positioned With Two Ways to Play Shares Long – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Micron Technology a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MTS Systems Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MTSC) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MTS Systems (Nasdaq: MTSC) chooses North Carolina for expansion over California, NY and China – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Manufacturing giant taps NC for expansion over California, New York, China – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MTS Appoints New Distributors In Thailand, Central America And Eastern Europe – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 95,739 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Victory Incorporated holds 0% or 24,331 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 447,594 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Savings Bank holds 26,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Lc reported 13,234 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 23,808 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 25,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 7,216 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al accumulated 4,000 shares. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has 0.12% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 448,709 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity. GRAVES JEFFREY A had bought 1,000 shares worth $56,306.

Walthausen & Company decreased Global Brass & Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) stake by 123,420 shares to 244,270 valued at $10.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) stake by 20,190 shares and now owns 121,524 shares. Silverbow Resources Inc was reduced too.