Walthausen & Company Has Boosted Holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) as Valuation Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Upped Its Position by $708,036 as Valuation Rose

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 16,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 92,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 1,751 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 143,349 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $103; 13/03/2018 – CASTELLUM AB CAST.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 125 FROM SEK 116; 02/04/2018 – Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES COMPANIES SUCH AS ELECTROLUX, DOMETIC OR SKF MAY BE MORE SENSITIVE TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED METALS,HAVING LESS PRICING POWER; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP BATRK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Airxcel LBO backed by US$540m in loans; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 1.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simpson Manufacturing jumps 20% on Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 26,891 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.05% or 85,976 shares. Parkside Bankshares & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 249,049 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Mason Street Limited Liability Co reported 12,961 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company has 23,506 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 181,873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). The New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 47,339 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 553,559 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 324,512 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,933 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 63,229 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standex Int’l Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 16,090 shares to 104,900 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (NYSE:RYAM) by 556,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,200 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Amica Mutual Communication invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Horseman Cap Mgmt reported 63,200 shares stake. Ally Financial Incorporated holds 0.64% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 80,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 59,267 shares. First Tru has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advent Capital De reported 9,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 2.02 million shares. Moreover, Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hl Service Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,071 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 20,445 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated accumulated 44,939 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Com invested in 0.39% or 42,781 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).