Walthausen & Company Raised Lydall (LDL) Stake by $1.74 Million; Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding Held by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Lydall Inc (LDL) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 86,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 262,920 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 175,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Lydall Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 8,657 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by 181.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 10,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 16,854 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 5,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 48,898 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management holds 600 shares. 96,266 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 19,517 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.09% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Principal Financial Grp accumulated 281,119 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 97,445 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust LP accumulated 268,430 shares. Synovus reported 7 shares stake. Aperio reported 0.05% stake. 172,649 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,439 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 68,277 shares. 119,553 were reported by Los Angeles & Equity Rech. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 5 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 49,595 shares to 142,785 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,424 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Com Cl A.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "ManpowerGroup Solutions' Managed Service Provider (MSP) TAPFIN Named by Everest Group as Global Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire" published on September 06, 2019

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 40,270 shares to 262,534 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 80,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,200 shares, and cut its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold LDL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.08 million shares or 2.98% less from 15.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 110,315 are owned by Prudential Financial. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 16,516 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% or 284 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 51,585 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 1,313 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 71,409 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). California State Teachers Retirement owns 26,254 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 29,209 shares or 0% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Wells Fargo & Mn has 30,608 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 382,977 shares.