Walthausen & Company Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; Intelligent Systems (INS) Holder Eam Investors Has Decreased Its Holding

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 16,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 108,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 92,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 34,455 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 43,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 23,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 66,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Systems Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 30,055 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS)

More notable recent Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intelligent Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Intelligent Systems Corporation: One-Time Penny Stock Now a Fintech Industry Leader – Profit Confidential” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Completion of Shaft Sinking at Blanket Mine – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INS INVESTOR LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – INS – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intelligent Systems Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 130,374 shares to 671,115 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 34,560 shares to 162,879 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,378 shares, and cut its stake in School Specialty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 38,850 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 18,707 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 35,065 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 10,620 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 65,934 shares. Gotham Asset Llc reported 33,949 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 75,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 12,412 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 4,789 shares. 4,933 were reported by Zebra Ltd.