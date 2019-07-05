Walthausen & Company Decreased Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Holding By $2.71 Million; Iberiabank (IBKC) Shorts Lowered By 3.33%

Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. IBKC’s SI was 1.06 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 1.09M shares previously. With 376,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)’s short sellers to cover IBKC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 33,577 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%

Walthausen & Company decreased Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) stake by 26.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 82,204 shares as Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Walthausen & Company holds 227,038 shares with $7.54 million value, down from 309,242 last quarter. Southside Bancshares Inc now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 10,674 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 4.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location

Since February 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $41,826 activity. MORGAN TONY K bought 1,000 shares worth $33,010. Garrett John Robert bought 86 shares worth $3,013.

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $18.55M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold SBSI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 17.12 million shares or 0.17% less from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 51,544 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 10,673 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 12,893 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Company accumulated 227,038 shares. 20,100 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. American Group has 24,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 291,506 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,116 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 19,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 60,919 shares.

Walthausen & Company increased First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) stake by 54,470 shares to 199,699 valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) stake by 20,450 shares and now owns 160,859 shares. Bmc Stock Holding Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBERIABANK Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 7,000 shares. Mesirow Mgmt invested 1.23% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Frontier Cap Com Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has 0.15% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 245,481 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 205 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.19% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 110,388 shares. Castine Cap Ltd Llc has invested 3.73% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Federated Pa holds 0.07% or 399,959 shares. Alphaone Invest Ser Ltd Liability Company reported 270 shares stake. Sun Life Financial Inc stated it has 0.16% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). The Virginia-based Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.36% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 9,236 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 345,857 were reported by Invesco. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 640,616 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking services and products; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, firms, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 insider sales for $27,609 activity. KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Tuesday, May 28. On Wednesday, February 6 MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR sold $150,113 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $75,250 were bought by Maples Ricky E. On Friday, February 1 the insider Restel Anthony J sold $518,042. On Wednesday, January 30 BROWN MICHAEL J sold $671,163 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 8,951 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $381,198 were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II on Thursday, March 14.