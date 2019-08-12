Walthausen & Company Has Raised Mdc Holdings (MDC) Position by $572,663; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (MDC) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 19,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 225,278 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 205,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mdc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 34,713 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4,357 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 22,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.56. About 440,569 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,785 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 408 shares. 12,343 are held by Piedmont Invest Inc. Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Vertex One Asset reported 76,636 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 269,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Graham & Company Investment Advsr LP reported 350,975 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Everence Mgmt Inc has 19,344 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 269,204 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. 45,987 are held by Oppenheimer And Company. Tower Limited (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Sei Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Richmond American Debuts Latest Addition to Inspiration Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Seasonsâ„¢ Collection Community Opens in Lancaster – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Richmond American Debuts Latest Addition to Summerlin Masterplan – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 40,350 shares to 34,670 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,378 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Economic Planning Incorporated Adv holds 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,209 shares. Moreover, United Fire has 2.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Maryland-based First Bancorporation Trust has invested 1.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 402,670 are owned by Comm Natl Bank. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr reported 239,370 shares. Bluemountain Lc owns 2,579 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based St Johns Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Art Advsrs Lc holds 7,341 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 25,226 shares. Private Tru Communication Na holds 0.71% or 21,546 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,825 shares. 2,185 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Service Limited Com. Perella Weinberg Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 27,089 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company To Expand Al-Zour Refinery With Honeywell Technology – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 14,098 shares to 650,311 shares, valued at $84.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).