Walthausen & Company Stake in Freightcar America (RAIL) Upped by $673,700 as Stock Declined; Hallmark Capital Management Maintains Holding in Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 45,330 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 38,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.18M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 134,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The institutional investor held 419,230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 284,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Freightcar America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 55,702 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,328 shares to 439,134 shares, valued at $24.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,372 shares, and cut its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 4,063 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.86% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Korea Corporation holds 0.27% or 950,688 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 1.28M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 21,432 shares or 0.74% of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corporation invested in 0.14% or 17,688 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 9,521 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 13,446 shares. Bangor Savings Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Edgestream Partners Lp owns 144,331 shares. Group Inc Incorporated holds 419,599 shares. Synovus holds 130,915 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity. MADDEN THOMAS A bought 2,000 shares worth $12,417.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold RAIL shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru reported 0% stake. Captrust Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). 128,331 were reported by Northern Corp. Citigroup reported 10,653 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Brandywine Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 296,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 1.05M shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 13,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 17,100 shares. Vanguard has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 361,030 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 14,326 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 1,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,795 are owned by Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co. Barclays Public Limited reported 24,169 shares.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Steve Cianci as Senior Vice President, Railcar Sales and Marketing – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Duos Technologies Awarded $1.0 Million Contract for Artificial Intelligence Algorithms – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Go-Ahead annual revenue beats estimates, railway unit hits profit – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could FreightCar America, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAIL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 37,260 shares to 396,490 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 11,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,298 shares, and cut its stake in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).