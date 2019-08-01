Walthausen & Company Has Raised Position in Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) by $2.14 Million as Valuation Declined; Groupon (GRPN) Stock Price Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 62,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 305,841 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 242,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 13,603 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 4.79 million shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 168,560 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 4,649 shares. Skyline Asset Management LP holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 303,850 shares. 116,399 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru owns 7,190 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,639 shares. Aperio Grp Llc holds 5,853 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Walthausen Company Limited Company has invested 1.37% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 55,855 shares. Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Ma holds 0.75% or 79,327 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 48,349 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.07% stake.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16,280 shares to 41,378 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 274,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,822 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. P2 Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.48% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 4.01 million are owned by D E Shaw And. Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 400 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 75,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 2.75 million shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% or 1,274 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 202,591 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md reported 13,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd reported 1.53M shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mgmt accumulated 30,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 5.20 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Par Cap Management Incorporated has invested 3.6% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 50,500 shares or 0% of the stock.

