Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Community Bank Systems (CBU) Stake By $1.99 Million; Goldman Sachs Group Has 0.97 Sentiment

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 400 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 412 reduced and sold positions in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 242.16 million shares, down from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Goldman Sachs Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 27 to 29 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 358 Increased: 288 New Position: 112.

Walthausen & Company decreased Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 33,680 shares as Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU)’s stock rose 2.18%. The Walthausen & Company holds 117,894 shares with $7.05 million value, down from 151,574 last quarter. Community Bank Systems Inc now has $3.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 149,982 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.71M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 433,176 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 79,165 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,777 shares. 23,297 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 51,518 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc accumulated 37 shares. Hamel Assocs Inc holds 0.4% or 14,775 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 260 shares. 6,781 were reported by Aqr Management Llc. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.04% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 6,994 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.00M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 17,613 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,295 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 11,199 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $706,076 activity. TRYNISKI MARK E also sold $706,076 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares.

The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63 million shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Triumvira Immunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO; 09/04/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin says rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. are a “minimal risk” to the S&P 500’s profits; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Real Industry; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.27 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 29.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for 678,207 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owns 91,597 shares or 21.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corp has 12.64% invested in the company for 176,500 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 11.4% in the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, a California-based fund reported 117,303 shares.

