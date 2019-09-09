Walthausen & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE); Gentex (GNTX) Holding Has Upped by Grimes & Company Inc

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 99,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 593,898 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 494,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 12.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 30.23M shares traded or 120.07% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 353,763 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 338,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 915,924 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16,280 shares to 41,378 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,842 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

