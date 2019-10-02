Walthausen & Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) by $968,760 as Share Value Declined; Fragasso Group Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 37,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 396,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43 million, down from 433,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 10,064 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 31,292 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 27,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 7.46M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers, Ohio-based fund reported 6,297 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 4,939 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 355,609 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roberts Glore And Il reported 4.36% stake. Paw Corp stated it has 5,000 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,888 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Df Dent And has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Advisory Lc owns 28,525 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. 4.02M were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 559,153 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp owns 50,651 shares. Moreover, Rbo Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 223,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.5% or 103,962 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,631 shares to 143,379 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.42M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold HCCI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.42 million shares or 0.12% less from 14.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 1.00 million shares. Group Inc reported 9,552 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 40,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0% or 22,418 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,500 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 60,345 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 121,913 are held by Cadence Cap Llc. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 13,040 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Citigroup Inc reported 4,085 shares stake. Susquehanna Int Group Llp accumulated 21,995 shares.

