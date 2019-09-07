Walthausen & Company Increases Stake in Mgp Ingredients (MGPI); Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $432,540; Share Price Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 177,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 132,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 131,664 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MGP Announces Appointment of Brandon Gall as CFO – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MGP Ingredients Schedules First Quarter 2019 Conference Call/Webcast for Wednesday, May 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “MGP Ingredients Gets Crushed With Revenue Miss – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,375 activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bounce Trade – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.