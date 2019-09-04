Walthausen & Company Holding in Mueller Industries (MLI) Has Cut by $377,890 as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Hound Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $164.57 Million

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 991,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.41 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Better Assess Their News Feed — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook dodges EU privacy law amid pledge to fix broken system; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE SEEKS DATA FROM FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS SENATOR ED MARKEY THAT DETAILS OF LEGISLATION WOULD MATTER, LOOKS FORWARD TO FURTHER TALKS; 13/04/2018 – Top EU chief on Facebook scandal: I have no doubt that other tech firms could have data issues; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company analyzed 12,190 shares as the company's stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 206,263 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 218,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mueller Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 200,656 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.45M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5,960 shares to 52,244 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stock Holding Inc by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc.

