Walthausen & Company Increases Position in Landec (LNDC); Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Share Price Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Stake

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Landec Corporation (LNDC) by 47.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 348,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, up from 728,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Landec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.11M market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 200,783 shares traded or 44.32% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 7,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 54,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 47,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $249.29. About 169,855 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Qs Investors accumulated 8,169 shares. 5 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 29,528 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc has invested 0.18% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 4,307 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 2,065 shares. 1,794 are owned by Old Bancorporation In. Cornerstone Advsr holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 19 shares. 97,004 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 2,000 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $121,155 was bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 73,351 shares to 110,218 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,294 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,219 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 33,066 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 45,400 shares. Signia Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 266,033 shares stake. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 109,733 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 2.36M shares. Penn Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 271,531 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bessemer Inc holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 96,500 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 53,174 shares. 30,300 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. North Star Inv Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 147,175 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation owns 830,683 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 37,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 17,642 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 48,070 shares to 312,040 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 96,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,490 shares, and cut its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI).