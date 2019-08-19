Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Position in Sm Energy Company (SM) as Shares Declined; Drexel Morgan & Company Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Upped by $429,600

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 174,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 276,540 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 451,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 1.76M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 28,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 4.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SM Energy (SM) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 51,000 shares to 171,231 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corporation by 47,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Ny invested in 47,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bridgeway Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 279,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 337,544 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 18,192 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd invested in 0% or 171,622 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 48,591 shares. 40,843 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Ironwood Investment Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 250 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 58,140 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,834 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 148,254 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. The insider Copeland David W bought $127,121.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Gru Incorporated holds 0.15% or 4,978 shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 176,058 shares. Spc Fincl has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 270,256 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Com owns 77,187 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2.50 million shares. Autus Asset Management Lc reported 18,561 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.29% or 88,503 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.49M were reported by Cap Advisors Ok. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 115,376 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 28,967 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,907 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. New York-based Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.