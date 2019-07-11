Walthausen & Company Increases Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW); Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut Its Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Position by $19.17 Million; Share Value Declined

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 52,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 147,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 290,228 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 4.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 1.85M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 2,908 shares to 31,257 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

