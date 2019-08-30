Walthausen & Company Has Cut Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Stake By $2.71 Million; Cls Investments Trimmed By $1.64 Million Its Visa (V) Holding

Cls Investments Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 57.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 10,544 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 7,801 shares with $1.22M value, down from 18,345 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $405.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.17. About 4.53M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Walthausen & Company decreased Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) stake by 26.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 82,204 shares as Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)’s stock declined 0.52%. The Walthausen & Company holds 227,038 shares with $7.54M value, down from 309,242 last quarter. Southside Bancshares Inc now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 58,315 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.08% above currents $181.17 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $19100 target. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $162 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.14% or 112,690 shares in its portfolio. 146,050 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Pictet North America holds 163,019 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 78.27 million shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Company invested in 8.34% or 101,715 shares. Stralem stated it has 3.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Permanens Ltd Partnership stated it has 484 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh reported 538,944 shares. Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 84,924 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 396 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Suisse Ag owns 4.32 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Northstar Limited Liability Co reported 57,643 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division has 1,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Natl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 44,427 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Graduates to Toronto Stock Exchange – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.67 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc increased Ishares Tr (GOVT) stake by 83,503 shares to 122,293 valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (EEMV) stake by 82,800 shares and now owns 105,600 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Walthausen & Company increased Columbia Banking Systems Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) stake by 42,250 shares to 173,960 valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Casey’s General Store Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 5,960 shares and now owns 52,244 shares. American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) was raised too.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $91,604 activity. The insider Garrett John Robert bought $4,406. 1,000 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares with value of $33,010 were bought by MORGAN TONY K. The insider Sammons John F Jr bought 1,500 shares worth $49,770.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold SBSI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 17.12 million shares or 0.17% less from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 1.08 million shares. 31,463 are owned by Comerica Bank. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 291,506 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 58,134 shares. Renaissance Llc stated it has 0.04% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 41,698 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 29 are held by Parkside Bancshares. 51,318 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Northern accumulated 595,266 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 77,920 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 96,116 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). 89,120 were reported by Citadel Ltd.

More notable recent Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)â€™s Upcoming 1.0% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 1.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.25 million for 14.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.