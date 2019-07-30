Walthausen & Company Has Lowered Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding; Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) Shorts Down By 10.77%

Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) had a decrease of 10.77% in short interest. BG’s SI was 2.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.77% from 3.18M shares previously. With 889,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s short sellers to cover BG’s short positions. The SI to Bunge Limited Bunge Limited’s float is 2.07%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 560,957 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention

Walthausen & Company decreased Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 13,858 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Walthausen & Company holds 96,566 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 110,424 last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc now has $6.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.53. About 101,666 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 26.8 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bunge and BP to Create a Leading Bioenergy Company – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 27,972 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 301,154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Us National Bank De holds 7,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.85 million shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. At Financial Bank reported 10,926 shares. 5,073 were reported by Brown Advisory. Alpine Global Management Limited Co reported 0.38% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 908,782 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has 9,234 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 1.96M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.26% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Llc holds 25,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.93 million activity. $70,545 worth of stock was sold by Callahan Daniel D. on Monday, February 11. KEMPER DAVID W also sold $1.67 million worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MOFG vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.23 million for 16.27 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company increased Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 36,540 shares to 260,417 valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stake by 16,060 shares and now owns 108,326 shares. Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) was raised too.