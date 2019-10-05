Walthausen & Company Lowered Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) by $414,680; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake by $2.48 Million; Share Value Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 414,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, down from 428,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 219,255 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 120,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 85,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 2.99M shares traded or 58.23% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “With M/I Homes’ Cheap Stock and Fast-Growing Earnings, Is It Worth Reconsidering? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “M/I Homes surges after record year, but warns of softening housing market – Columbus Business First” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “M/I Homes Takes Advantage of the Housing Boom to Clean Up Its Financials – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 26, 2017.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 9.15 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Corp accumulated 0.02% or 28,729 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 48,683 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability owns 243,289 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.06% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 1,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns reported 2,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 28,368 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 9,442 shares in its portfolio. Donald Smith And Co stated it has 1.77 million shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. 8,800 were reported by Js Mngmt. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 19,546 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 25,215 shares in its portfolio.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 28,110 shares to 82,390 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantic Power Corp. (NYSE:AT) by 193,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 92 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 14,580 shares. 23.34 million are owned by Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 11,927 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0.04% stake. Piedmont Advsr stated it has 0.35% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 553,737 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 0.07% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 6,780 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 3.82% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Financial Architects reported 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd accumulated 3,618 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 4,066 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 100,000 shares to 276,149 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 463,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On NeoGenomics, Yeti And More – Benzinga” on September 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cadence Digital and Signoff Full Flow and Custom/Analog Tools Certified for TSMC N6 and N5/N5P Process Technologies – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.