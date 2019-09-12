Walthausen & Company Holds Position in Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC); Bkd Wealth Advisors Raised Holding in Lakeland Finl (LKFN)

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 51,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 44,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 51,636 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN)

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 27,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% . The institutional investor held 56,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 29,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mackinac Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 11,190 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 7.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.96, from 3.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold MFNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.17 million shares or 44.89% less from 9.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 194 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Acadian Asset Llc holds 0% or 11,313 shares in its portfolio. 14,193 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Morgan Stanley reported 9,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 56,900 shares. Amer Interest Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 5,862 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 10,799 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.72% or 478,000 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,355 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 209,668 shares. The Texas-based Clover Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 3.77% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 444 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 6,132 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Liability reported 210,008 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 15,890 shares to 139,360 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,066 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MERC).

More notable recent Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T. Rowe Price’s (TROW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 30,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 24,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 61,121 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 1.19 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 45,412 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 149 are held by Advisory Service Networks Ltd Llc. Lsv Asset Management reported 9,600 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $468,290 activity. 10,000 Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares with value of $425,100 were bought by WELCH M SCOTT.

More notable recent Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: TXN, LKFN – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lakeland Financial Reports Record Performance Nasdaq:LKFN – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Raymond James US Bank Conference September 4 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington (HBAN) Up 10.8% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,949 shares to 1,572 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,472 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).