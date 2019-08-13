Walthausen & Company Stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) Decreased by $2.97 Million as Share Value Declined; Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stake as Shares Rose

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 631,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 333,701 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 965,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 2.47M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 174,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 276,540 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 451,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 2.85M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd owns 13,150 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability owns 77,639 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 333,701 shares in its portfolio. Security Capital Rech & Management stated it has 2.31 million shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 909,913 shares. 14,713 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 421,595 shares. Franklin holds 0% or 85,821 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 355,343 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 62,762 shares. Cibc accumulated 0.01% or 55,802 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 5.24 million shares. 1,215 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Company Of America. Phocas reported 37,020 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 20,480 shares to 332,229 shares, valued at $60.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 68,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95M for 13.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4,350 shares to 63,839 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 62,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W had bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121 on Friday, May 24.

