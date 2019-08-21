Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed Its Community Bank Systems (CBU) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Value Declined, Md Sass Investors Services Boosted Its Position

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 33,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 117,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 151,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Community Bank Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 28,340 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 106,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 558,674 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71M, up from 452,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 575,918 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 10,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walthausen Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 117,894 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 9,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 23,725 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 7,150 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 20,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Champlain Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 806,220 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 306 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 82,853 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Invesco Ltd reported 433,176 shares. Moreover, Peoples has 0.32% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 10,600 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 63,120 shares to 458,899 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 348,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp. (NYSE:NCR).

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.93M for 19.05 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.07% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 166,021 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Co has 4,394 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And Co Inc has 0.7% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Numerixs Invest has 18,800 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Marcato Limited Partnership holds 282,000 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 374,371 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Da Davidson Com owns 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 6,973 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 13.86M are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cap World Invsts owns 0.28% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 20.77 million shares. Srb holds 0.07% or 13,043 shares. Cwh Capital Management owns 78,090 shares. Nordea Investment invested in 10,926 shares or 0% of the stock.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 128,935 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 48,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,700 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.