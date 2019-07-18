Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) as Stock Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Lowered by $310.93 Million Its Position

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 34,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 197,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 18,649 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 4.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17% — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 7.85M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 27/03/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 19/03/2018 – The Weakest Base Metal of 2018 Is Morgan Stanley’s Favorite Pick; 05/03/2018 – FAURECIA EPED.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55 FROM EUR 53; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expense $4.9B; 16/05/2018 – New pollution rules in the shipping industry will only increase demand for distillates, Morgan Stanley warns; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GSBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.14 million shares or 2.91% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,398 shares stake. Invesco holds 0% or 37,623 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest reported 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 33,148 shares. 152 are held by Prelude Cap Management. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 5,373 shares. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 10,817 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 89,725 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,013 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 194,592 shares. 36,667 are held by Millennium Ltd. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 44,400 shares to 177,374 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 348,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $173,904 activity. The insider Thomason Linton J sold $105,656. 663 shares valued at $34,998 were sold by BARCLAY WILLIAM E on Thursday, January 31.