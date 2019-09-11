Walthausen & Company Has Lifted Its Granite Construction (GVA) Position; As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Declined, Wbi Investments Trimmed Position by $1.17 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 55,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 64,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 120,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 3.75M shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 160,859 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 140,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 905,302 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 810,857 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 17,478 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,500 were accumulated by Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv. Zebra Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 39,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Parkside Retail Bank Trust accumulated 272 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,505 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 1.09M shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 16,639 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rutabaga Mgmt Ltd Com Ma stated it has 3.34% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fagan holds 0.09% or 4,825 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $405,299 activity. On Friday, September 6 the insider Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. Shares for $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20,250 shares to 121,778 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 274,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,822 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $174.39 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of stock or 8,650 shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24,019 shares to 93,885 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 382,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).