Walthausen & Company Lifted American Financial Group (AFG) Stake; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Decreased by $525,250 Its Holding

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $209.43. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 63,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 59,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $97.88. About 545,078 shares traded or 61.14% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 42.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16,280 shares to 41,378 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,842 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

