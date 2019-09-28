Walthausen & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Cvb Financial (CVBF); As Citigroup (Call) (C) Stock Price Rose, Bloombergsen Has Boosted Stake

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.98M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Cvb Financial Corp (CVBF) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 22,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The institutional investor held 340,236 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 317,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Cvb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 330,809 shares traded. CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has declined 6.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CVBF News: 29/05/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS Unaffected By Implementation Of European RMBS Criteria; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVB Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVBF); 29/05/2018 – Fitch: Smooth Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS; 21/03/2018 – CVB Financial Corp. Announces 114th Consecutive Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/03/2018 – CVB Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB unveils new travel planner, magazine for Kanawha Valley tourists; 29/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW EUROPEAN RMBS CRITERIA HAS NOT RESULTED IN NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS ON ITALIAN CVB AND RMBS TRANSACTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Detroit Metro CVB Launches New Restaurant-Focused YouTube Show; 18/04/2018 – CVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 32C, EST. 30C

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 11,180 shares to 89,735 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 22,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,869 shares, and cut its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $5,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CVBF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 82.72 million shares or 3.97% more from 79.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) for 4.29M shares. Apriem Advsr holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) for 45,912 shares. Fisher Asset Lc owns 90,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 132,343 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% stake. 149,264 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Btim owns 417,484 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Northern holds 0.01% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 30,026 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF). 3,606 were reported by Whittier Tru. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 40,375 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 158,548 shares.

