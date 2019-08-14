Walthausen & Company Has Raised Holding in Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) as Shares Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Blackhill Capital Decreased Holding by $427,700

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 4.76 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NBTB) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 30,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 212,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 181,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Nbt Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 9,558 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 18,310 shares to 94,099 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (NYSE:RYAM) by 556,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,200 shares, and cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NBTB shares while 35 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow invested 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Geode Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Fenimore Asset Incorporated accumulated 35,054 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Private Advisor Lc owns 0.01% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 12,660 shares. 40,431 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 18,342 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 16,911 shares. 7,134 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. Los Angeles And Equity Rech owns 11,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 14,851 shares stake. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 32,092 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 25 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.