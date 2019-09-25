Walthausen & Company Boosted Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Stake by $393,540; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Cypress Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1754.6. About 2.27 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 28,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 82,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 54,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 18,171 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,620 shares to 172,754 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 119,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,020 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold FMNB shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.89 million shares or 6.26% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 35 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $83,473 activity. 14 shares valued at $204 were bought by Wallace Amber B on Thursday, August 1. Muransky Edward had bought 274 shares worth $3,754 on Monday, June 3. $4,162 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Moore Terry A on Monday, July 1. Shares for $499 were bought by MACALI RALPH D. Helmick Kevin J bought $494 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) on Monday, April 1.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,335 shares to 44,154 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,467 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

