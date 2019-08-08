Walthausen & Company Lifted Its Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Holding; Ardagh Group S.A.HARES (ARD) Shorts Increased By 13.72%

Ardagh Group S.A.HARES (NYSE:ARD) had an increase of 13.72% in short interest. ARD’s SI was 156,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.72% from 137,800 shares previously. With 76,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Ardagh Group S.A.HARES (NYSE:ARD)’s short sellers to cover ARD’s short positions. The SI to Ardagh Group S.A.HARES’s float is 0.84%. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 24,410 shares traded. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has risen 4.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ARD News: 19/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Collaborates with Yazoo Brewing to Design Beer Bottle for CBC; 09/03/2018 Ardagh Group S.A. Responds to Patent Ruling; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group S.A. – First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Sees 2Q EBIT $415M; 14/05/2018 – Three Peaks Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Ardagh; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q EBITDA $348M; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Backs 2018 Outlook; Full-Year Guidance Remains Unchanged; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA – WILL NOW APPEAL VERDICT RELATED TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN TO FEDERAL APPEALS COURT

Walthausen & Company increased Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) stake by 33.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 44,400 shares as Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI)’s stock declined 26.26%. The Walthausen & Company holds 177,374 shares with $13.68M value, up from 132,974 last quarter. Mgp Ingredients Inc now has $873.38M valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 40,808 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M

Among 2 analysts covering ArdaghGroup (NYSE:ARD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ArdaghGroup had 3 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 17.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans.

Walthausen & Company decreased Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stake by 7,730 shares to 296,842 valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Triton International Ltd stake by 72,050 shares and now owns 251,720 shares. Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na stated it has 9,167 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 292,882 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 10,107 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Country Club Na owns 3,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 4,840 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) or 2,980 shares. 3,500 are owned by Sns Gru Ltd Liability. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 3,898 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Victory Mgmt Inc owns 4,024 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co has 962,777 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated reported 0.06% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).