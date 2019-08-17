Walthausen & Company Lifted Stake in Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) by $765,570 as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 9,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 88,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 78,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 243,541 shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (NYSE:RYAM) by 556,110 shares to 29,200 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 88,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,620 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.