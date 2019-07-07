Walthausen & Company Has Boosted Holding in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) as Stock Value Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Position Raised by Madison Investment Holdings Inc

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 44,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 335,865 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 99,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 593,898 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 494,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 3.00 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 6.85M shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 150,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Mackenzie Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 353,772 are owned by Citigroup. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% stake. Gp stated it has 596,180 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.18M shares. Viking Fund Mngmt, a North Dakota-based fund reported 220,000 shares. 43,675 were reported by Proshare Advsr Lc. Goldman Sachs Group owns 9.97 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0.13% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 48,070 shares to 312,040 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,547 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 48,771 shares to 616,865 shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 641,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,151 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).