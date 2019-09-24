Walthausen & Company Has Upped Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake; ANGANG STEEL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES H C (ANGGF) Shorts Increased By 17.31%

ANGANG STEEL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES H C (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) had an increase of 17.31% in short interest. ANGGF’s SI was 10.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.31% from 8.81 million shares previously. It closed at $0.43 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company increased Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 30,670 shares as Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Walthausen & Company holds 692,492 shares with $13.77M value, up from 661,822 last quarter. Darling Ingredients Inc now has $3.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 292,801 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The Company’s steel products include hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, silicon steel, medium and thick plates, wire rods, heavy sections, and seamless steel pipes. It has a 2.38 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in ferrous metal smelting activities.

Walthausen & Company decreased Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) stake by 187,010 shares to 990,780 valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) stake by 55,230 shares and now owns 113,400 shares. Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was reduced too.

