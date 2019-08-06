Walthausen & Company Boosted By $5.87 Million Its Meredith (MDP) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Walthausen & Company increased Meredith Corp (MDP) stake by 86.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 106,710 shares as Meredith Corp (MDP)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Walthausen & Company holds 229,700 shares with $12.69 million value, up from 122,990 last quarter. Meredith Corp now has $2.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 209,494 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA TO BUILD LICENSING PROGRAMS FOR MEREDITH CORP; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUN; 21/03/2018 – American Media: No Longer Interesting in Acquiring Time Brands Being Offered By Meredith; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Among 3 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 22. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. See eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) latest ratings:

Walthausen & Company decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 4,985 shares to 64,223 valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) stake by 352,670 shares and now owns 1.64M shares. Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,700 are held by Fruth Investment Management. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 37,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 5,811 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,100 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company invested in 54,836 shares. Parametric Associates Limited invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.78 million shares. Balyasny Asset Limited holds 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 23,646 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 28,707 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Company reported 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv owns 40,409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 5.57 million shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity. 2,000 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares with value of $110,720 were bought by Yung Derek N..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,479 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Co has 2.28% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 11,918 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De reported 36 shares stake. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pennsylvania-based Sei Company has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 77 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 58,990 shares. 553,298 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Comm Ltd Liability Corporation. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp accumulated 123 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% or 28,981 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset has 3,728 shares. 38,800 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks invested 0.16% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fmr Lc stated it has 1.64M shares.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 367.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.