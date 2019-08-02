Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $685,760; Willingdon Wealth Management Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Lifted by $756,800 as Market Value Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,686 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 90,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74M shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 174.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,537 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 5.88M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va accumulated 4,792 shares. Cullinan Inc has 53,402 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0.19% or 336,114 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 84,030 shares. Schmidt P J Investment accumulated 8,909 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 308,395 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 16.28 million shares for 13.25% of their portfolio. Patten Group holds 3,958 shares. Putnam Invests Llc holds 17,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,111 are owned by Profund Advsr Llc. Icon Advisers holds 0.21% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv holds 5,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monroe Bank Mi has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,191 shares. Intact Invest reported 113,000 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Llc holds 815 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (NYSE:MPC) by 19,008 shares to 19,575 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (NYSE:CCI) by 16,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,189 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).