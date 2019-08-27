Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Univar Inc. (UNVR) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Univar (NYSE:UNVR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Univar has $30 highest and $26 lowest target. $28’s average target is 51.76% above currents $18.45 stock price. Univar had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. See Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) latest ratings:

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,711 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company holds 76,500 shares with $9.02M value, down from 80,211 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 884,496 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 878.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 7,142 shares traded. Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Univar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.85; 09/05/2018 – Univar: Newlin Appointed Executive Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR INC – CO’S UNIT UNIVAR LTD HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EARTHOIL A UNIT OF TREATT PLC; 08/03/2018 – Univar Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Theleme Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Univar; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $166.3M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Univar; 07/05/2018 – Univar Opens New Technical Excellence Center in Milan

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.26% above currents $136.28 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 19. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.