Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $434,187 as Stock Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Lifted Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $9.35 Million as Valuation Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 80,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 143,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.94M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN to Buy CELG’s Otezla, ALXN’s Soliris Gets EC Nod & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 74,977 shares to 998 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 361,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Limited has 0.79% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 830,863 are owned by Mawer Management Limited. 6,929 are owned by Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Edgar Lomax Va reported 151,000 shares. Continental Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.93% or 30,828 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 173,107 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Logan Capital Management Inc stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,750 are owned by Vestor Capital Limited Company. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,657 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jacobs And Com Ca invested in 0.26% or 23,639 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,450 shares. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 137,223 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Co holds 1.27M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Vanguard Group invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gibraltar Mgmt holds 33,564 shares. Rock Point Advsrs holds 8,283 shares. Dsm Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 4.83 million shares. 41,994 are owned by Bennicas & Assoc. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). George Kaiser Family Foundation accumulated 22,533 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 5.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 2.51% or 41,500 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davenport And Limited Liability Company has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp invested in 47,907 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 9.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conning holds 171,857 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares to 35,677 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).