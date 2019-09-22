Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by $356,000 as Valuation Declined; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Increased Holding

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 148.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 82,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 137,877 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, up from 55,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 951,763 shares traded or 193.80% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 4.93M shares traded or 101.42% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 22,867 shares to 14,954 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 48,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,478 shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invs Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Westpac Corporation holds 147,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Fincl Advisers Limited Co accumulated 8,106 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 24,160 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 18,663 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Asset Mngmt One Comm holds 0.05% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 192,745 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 68,822 shares stake. Lenox Wealth holds 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 78 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Mutual Of America Management Limited Co invested in 286,365 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 27,100 shares.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Asking price for downtown Brooklyn building is $12 million – New York Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Brooklyn, NY for $80.5 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: An 8% Recession-Resilient Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No Worries, Tanger Outlets Is A Battle-Tested Brand – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.40 million for 7.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 62,048 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.14% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 10,220 shares. Northstar Invest Lc reported 159,317 shares. 15,500 are held by Gamco Et Al. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 697 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 1,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Net Limited accumulated 1,475 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.49% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 37,644 shares. Macquarie reported 49,200 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 230,264 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).