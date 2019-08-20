Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $493,506 as Market Valuation Rose; Taurus Asset Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $7.05 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 8,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.13. About 1.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 73.61 million shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

