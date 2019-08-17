Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Cut Stake in At&T (T) as Stock Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Share Value Declined While Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.34 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,849 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 53,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 23.13 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Merchants Corporation reported 76,791 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Burns J W And New York, New York-based fund reported 79,049 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation accumulated 0% or 10,210 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 251,317 shares. Choate Invest stated it has 314,962 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Com owns 14,576 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Richard C Young And Com Limited stated it has 326,930 shares. Gabelli Advisers Inc reported 50,700 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Vestor Capital Llc invested 1.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Capital Advsr Lp holds 1.03% or 240,102 shares. Botty Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 13,700 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).