Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $685,760; Sun Life Financial Raised Macerich Co (MAC) Position

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Macerich Co (MAC) stake by 13416.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 39,176 shares as Macerich Co (MAC)’s stock declined 3.91%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 39,468 shares with $1.71M value, up from 292 last quarter. Macerich Co now has $4.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 906,847 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,572 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company holds 81,686 shares with $6.60 million value, down from 90,258 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $316.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 18. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, February 20. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $86.5 target. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Gagnon Securities Ltd invested in 0.28% or 15,897 shares. 900,639 are owned by Zacks Management. First Citizens Bancorporation Company reported 74,043 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc holds 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 36,613 shares. 4,365 were reported by Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company. 36,921 were accumulated by Telemus Limited Liability Corporation. Cwm Ltd Liability has 513,956 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 62,091 were accumulated by Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Company. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,317 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 4,308 shares. Zevin Asset Lc accumulated 9,208 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Perritt Mgmt reported 5,985 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc reported 133,948 shares stake. Hamel Associate Incorporated stated it has 81,596 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 325 shares to 524 valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) stake by 5,423 shares and now owns 12,428 shares. Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MAC in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider O HERN THOMAS E bought $198,450. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $202,500 was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C.