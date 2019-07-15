Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $465,867; Stock Value Rose; Wharton Business Group Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205.01. About 4.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $144.94. About 701,050 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74B and $966.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,397 shares to 382,316 shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares to 8,225 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,941 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.