Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Decreased Its Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Holding by $356,000; Stock Declined; Menta Capital Lifted Premier (PINC) Position by $694,122

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 1.50 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 114.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 17,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The hedge fund held 33,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 15,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.40% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 5.65 million shares traded or 866.18% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 8,544 shares to 12,271 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,869 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Premier Inc. Receives National Recognition for Enterprise Resource Planning Solution – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : HD, MDT, TJX, SE, KSS, MSG, PINC, PLAB – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Premier Inc. Projects 4.2 Percent Price Inflation for Pharmaceuticals – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Premier Inc (PINC) CEO Susan DeVore on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PINC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 60.71 million shares or 2.03% more from 59.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.16% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 73,493 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 118 shares stake. Mesirow Financial Inv Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 273,005 shares. Aqr Lc owns 25,249 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 18,001 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 13,054 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 8,824 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 2,106 shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.01% or 19,255 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Utah Retirement Sys owns 9,837 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Us Bankshares De holds 2,613 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 195,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,700 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 219,555 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 18,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 14,424 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 85,888 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 78,000 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 2,300 shares. D E Shaw & reported 62,048 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 17,066 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Shelton has 0.02% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 618,500 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 86,633 shares.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.40M for 6.94 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons 7.1% Yielding Tanger Is A Table Pounding Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet: Different Than You Think – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger Outlets (NYSE: SKT) signs deal to buy part of Nashville development for outlet mall – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: October 15, 2018.