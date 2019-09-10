Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.02 Million; Sound Shore Management Raised Its Total S.A. (TOT) Position

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81 million, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 25/04/2018 – ARAMCO, TOTAL SAID TO MULL BID FOR TAS’HELAT SAUDI GAS STATIONS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 3.87M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 73,727 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $149.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 71,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.67% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 4,230 shares. Mcf Advisors holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). At Bank owns 8,086 shares. Farmers Trust Communication holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,490 shares. Boston Research owns 56,351 shares. Burke & Herbert Bankshares & owns 6,025 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 3.55M shares. Renaissance Inv Group Lc has 13,839 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Communication Lc holds 499,755 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Fosun International Limited owns 24,950 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,846 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $604.70M for 25.38 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.