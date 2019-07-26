Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $575,739; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Its Iberiabank Com (IBKC) Holding by $3.24 Million as Valuation Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp Com (IBKC) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 45,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.73 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 74,073 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 1.95 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 477,549 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $29.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad by 37,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 sales for $27,609 activity. MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR also sold $77,546 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $381,198 was bought by COOPER ANGUS R II. On Friday, February 1 Restel Anthony J sold $518,042 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 7,000 shares. The insider BROWN MICHAEL J sold $671,163. KOERNER JOHN E III also bought $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares to 42,849 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.