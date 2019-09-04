Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Boosted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $452,302; Share Price Rose; Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) by $3.33 Million as Shares Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 2.86M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 5700.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 222,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 226,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 4.15M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares to 81,686 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,500 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Perritt Capital Management holds 8,375 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 245,277 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 32,059 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 33,909 are owned by Charter Tru Communication. Shoker Counsel stated it has 16,254 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clark Cap Mngmt Group has 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cetera Ltd Llc reported 6,187 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa holds 15,254 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James holds 0.14% or 893,967 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invests Inc holds 0.01% or 6,784 shares. City Hldgs has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny reported 1.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 109,926 shares. Fiera Cap accumulated 0% or 10,320 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 86,287 shares. 3.38M were reported by Principal Fincl. Mendon Cap Advsr stated it has 100,000 shares. Brant Point Investment Lc holds 0.45% or 226,217 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ls Invest Lc has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Northern Tru accumulated 11.67 million shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 0.27% or 10,933 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Laffer Investments holds 0% or 116,358 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% or 1,882 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 97,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,020 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

