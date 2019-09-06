Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Boosted Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $452,302; Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 92,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 327,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 419,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $14.81 lastly. It is down 15.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 96,332 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $384.13 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

