Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increased By $575,739 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Upped By $853,200 Its Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Holding

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Thermon Group Holdings (THR) stake by 35.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 35,550 shares as Thermon Group Holdings (THR)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 136,438 shares with $3.34M value, up from 100,888 last quarter. Thermon Group Holdings now has $668.98 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 104,688 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 70.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company acquired 10,863 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company holds 26,350 shares with $1.42M value, up from 15,487 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 5.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & Company holds 12,135 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 6,861 were accumulated by First National Trust. Beach Investment Counsel Pa accumulated 123,863 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.26% or 61.30M shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,269 shares. Swedbank invested in 937,685 shares or 0.24% of the stock. North Star Investment Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 56,726 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 6,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 300 shares. Alphamark Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 17.57M were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.22 million shares. Johnson Financial Gp Incorporated owns 44,389 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Co has 0.72% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,495 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $76 highest and $58 lowest target. $70.88’s average target is 16.79% above currents $60.69 stock price. CVS Health had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Cowen & Co maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $69 target. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,541 shares to 25,981 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,711 shares and now owns 76,500 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 17,825 shares to 1.12M valued at $20.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 162,256 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Bristol (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,433 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,335 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) or 39,378 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,220 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 20,000 shares. Ameritas Incorporated invested in 2,669 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 11,854 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 136,438 shares. 63,142 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Sei Invests stated it has 4,619 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 469,400 shares. 8,568 were accumulated by Albert D Mason. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 588 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $165,530 activity. 356 shares were bought by NESSER JOHN T III, worth $8,455 on Friday, June 14. The insider CLARKE JOHN U bought $107,350. FIX ROGER L bought $49,725 worth of stock.