Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $366,265; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreased Vivint Solar (VSLR) Position by $966,266; Share Value Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 63.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 138,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.10% . The hedge fund held 77,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 215,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.47M market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 1.09 million shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Rev $66.8M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST VIVINT SOLAR VSLR.N ALLEGING UNFAIR BUSINESS PRACTICES; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 07/03/2018 VIVINT SOLAR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 43C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CFO DANA RUSSELL SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS INSTALLATION GROWTH IN 2018

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 37,295 shares to 59,770 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26,793 shares to 83,263 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 14,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

