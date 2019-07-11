Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.02 Million; North Run Capital LP Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Raised by $702,000 as Valuation Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 699,582 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 19,895 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 87 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 13,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 10,525 shares. 20,994 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 164,799 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De has 11,026 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 773,797 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Empyrean Prtn Ltd Partnership has 450,000 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 334,696 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 185,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 12.72M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boys Arnold Company has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,462 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cohen Lawrence B owns 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,428 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 0.78% or 9,831 shares. Nippon Life has invested 0.63% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Renaissance Inv Group Limited Company holds 0.39% or 13,839 shares. Btr Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hikari holds 1.02% or 142,090 shares. Overbrook Management holds 0.07% or 4,920 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,099 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The California-based Covington has invested 0.41% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 92,915 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 10.91 million shares stake.