Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose; Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $631,548

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 7.53M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 446,143 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13,750 shares to 479,250 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.36 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.86% or 198,839 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lawson Kroeker Inv Incorporated Ne owns 105,119 shares for 4.93% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 336,660 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 12,312 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 1.8% or 112,158 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 129,194 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 2.51% or 1.75 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 251,064 shares. 71,010 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. Cannell Peter B reported 2.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hilltop has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,689 are owned by Ims Mgmt. Ftb Advisors owns 68,336 shares.